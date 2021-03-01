OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $457.00

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 457 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 456.60 ($5.97), with a volume of 75138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443.60 ($5.80).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 334.67 ($4.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 357.76.

In related news, insider Jason Elphick sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £27,669.66 ($36,150.59).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

