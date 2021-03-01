Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

