Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

NYSE OR opened at $9.99 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,438,000 after buying an additional 8,792,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,583,000 after acquiring an additional 840,040 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

