Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Friday, February 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OR. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

