Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.51

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $11.60. Otelco shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 1,208 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.75.

About Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

