Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.40 (OTCBB:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:OTTW) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

