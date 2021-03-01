Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.40 (OTCBB:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:OTTW) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.
Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.98.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile
