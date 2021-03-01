Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.56

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 20033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.