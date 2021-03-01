P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.00

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.00 and traded as high as $61.40. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 6,898 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.03 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.65.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,186. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 68.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

