Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.22. Approximately 6,063,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,456,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $23,433,882.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at $41,779,934.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $740,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.