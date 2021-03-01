Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Announces $0.10 Interim Dividend

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Pacific Current Group Company Profile
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Current Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Current Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.