Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Announces $0.10 Interim Dividend

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pacific Current Group Company Profile

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

