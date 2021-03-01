Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.18% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $34,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

