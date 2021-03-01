PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading Up 5.3%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s share price was up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.10. Approximately 1,159,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,262,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $17,961,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,235,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,204,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 742,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,352,032. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.