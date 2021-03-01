PAID Network (PAID) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.46 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $48.29 million and $8.46 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00005080 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00518832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00076844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00455840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,455 coins and its circulating supply is 19,316,670 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.