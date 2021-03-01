Palomar Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

PLMR stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. Palomar has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Palomar by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,200 shares of company stock worth $9,531,468. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

