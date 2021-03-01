Papa John’s International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

PZZA stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $128,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

