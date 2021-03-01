Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,024. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,835 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.