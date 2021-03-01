Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,024. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,334,000 after purchasing an additional 199,114 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 227,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

