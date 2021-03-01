Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.52

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 2624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,272 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 138,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

