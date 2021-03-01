Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

PARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

