ParallelCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $257.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 357.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002519 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $390,343.04 and approximately $257.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 64.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00355586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

