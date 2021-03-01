Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.86. 3,891,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,356,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
