Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.86. 3,891,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,356,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

