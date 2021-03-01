Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.56

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.56 and traded as high as C$21.23. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$20.80, with a volume of 601,089 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXT shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,691,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,969,741.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,382.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.