Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.57

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $14.32. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 58,861 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $288.39 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 246,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

