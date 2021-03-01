Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.26

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $6.43. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 126,636 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

