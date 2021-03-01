ParkinGo (GOT) Hits One Day Volume of $30.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $758,834.97 and approximately $30.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,699.53 or 1.00246175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00107900 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003648 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

