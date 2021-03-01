PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $136.25 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00069064 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00100322 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded 210.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,499,077 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

