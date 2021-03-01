Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 339.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.37. 10,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,751. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

