Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,755 shares of company stock worth $11,444,548. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 739.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

