Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Up 690.9% in February

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 690.9% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Patriot Gold stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Patriot Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.