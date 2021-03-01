Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PATI opened at $10.41 on Monday. Patriot Transportation has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of 148.74 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATI. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

