Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.88

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 79146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

