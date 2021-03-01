PAX Gold Market Capitalization Hits $122.44 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $122.44 million and $12.41 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,726.36 or 0.03586858 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.00756905 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00060263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00028968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00041420 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 70,923 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

