Paya (PAYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.77 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Earnings History for Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

