Paya (PAYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.77 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

