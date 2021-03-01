PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.44. 184,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,740,898. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.