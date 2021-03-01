PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) were up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $274.54 and last traded at $273.63. Approximately 10,525,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,009,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.12 and a 200-day moving average of $218.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

