PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Trading 6.2% Higher

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.81. 288,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 301,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PaySign by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

