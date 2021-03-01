PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Trading 6.2% Higher

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.81. 288,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 301,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.43.
PaySign Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYS)
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.
Read More: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.