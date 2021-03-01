PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 1,209.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 168,681 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of PBF Energy worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 464,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

