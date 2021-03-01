PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Trading Up 8.4%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) shares were up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 503,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 362,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,300 shares of company stock worth $228,285. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.