PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in February

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the January 28th total of 3,811,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PCWLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56. PCCW has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
About PCCW
