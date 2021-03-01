PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in February

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the January 28th total of 3,811,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCWLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56. PCCW has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

