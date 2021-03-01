PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0198

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. PCHAIN has a market cap of $15.94 million and $275,386.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,111,598 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

