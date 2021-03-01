PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of PDCE opened at $34.95 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

In related news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.