Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,570 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,358,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.