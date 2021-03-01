Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.68

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 1667754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,570 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after buying an additional 540,124 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

