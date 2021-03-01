Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,426. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 250,336 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.