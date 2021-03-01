Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Pengana Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.98.

Get Pengana Capital Group alerts:

About Pengana Capital Group

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.