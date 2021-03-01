Peninsula Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 19.0% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after buying an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.98. The stock had a trading volume of 102,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

