Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $61.81 Million Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 23.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $61,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.84. 17,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.85. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

