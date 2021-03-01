Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PEGRY remained flat at $$24.18 during midday trading on Monday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.