Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Upgraded at Barclays

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Pennon Group stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

