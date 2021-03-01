Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Upgraded at Barclays

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Pennon Group stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $28.90.
Pennon Group Company Profile
