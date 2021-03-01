PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Professional Planning acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.97 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,897.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

